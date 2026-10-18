Marseille player ratings vs Angers: Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri inspire five-goal masterclass

Marseille delivered a devastating attacking display at the Stade Raymond Kopa, overcoming a resilient Angers side to secure a 5-2 victory. The match began with a frantic pace as Lilian Raolisoa opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute. However, Marseille responded through Himad Abdelli and Nouhoum Kamissoko to take a 2-1 lead into the interval. The second half saw the visitors flex their tactical muscles, dictating the tempo through superior ball possession and a higher volume of shots on target.
Amine Gouiri made it three for Marseille on the hour mark, effectively putting the game beyond reach before Ayman El Ouazzani clawed one back for Angers with a 75th-minute penalty. However, Marseille's clinical edge proved decisive, as a late flurry saw Amine Harit and Igor Paixao add gloss to the scoreline. Bruno Genesio's side demonstrated impressive verticality, finishing the match with an xG of 2.86 and eight shots on target, effectively punishing Angers' defensive lapses to climb the Ligue 1 table.