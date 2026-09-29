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Ex-Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo nearing Racing Club exit as boyhood club Estudiantes open transfer talks
Defender weighs imminent Avellaneda departure
Racing's painful exit from the 2026 Copa Argentina quarter-finals has accelerated speculation surrounding Rojo's future. The Avellaneda outfit threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Boca, punished by a second-half header hat-trick from substitute Enner Valencia. The 36-year-old defender, who played the full 90 minutes, is now weighing up his next move amid concrete interest from boyhood club Estudiantes.
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Boyhood side initiates transfer discussions
According to ESPN Argentina, Estudiantes have formally approached the defender's camp to sound out an immediate return. The club's hierarchy are keen to agree a settlement package with Racing that would allow him to terminate his contract before it expires in December. Bringing in a player of his pedigree would offer welcome defensive steel as they prepare to battle on domestic and continental fronts.
Familiar ground beckons veteran campaigner
Estudiantes holds a special place in the heart of the 61-cap Argentina international, who came through the club's academy before departing for Spartak Moscow in 2010. After a spell at United, he spent a brief stint back in La Plata on loan in 2020 before crossing over to Boca a year later. Having arrived at Racing on a free transfer in August 2025, a return now would seal an emotional third chapter in El Pincha colours.
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Continental showdown looms for suitors
Should negotiations reach a swift conclusion, the defender could be registered immediately to bolster Estudiantes' back line for their Copa Libertadores semi-final clash with Brazilian giants Flamengo. Away from the continental stage, his dressing-room leadership would prove crucial in their push across the Torneo Clausura and the ongoing Copa Argentina campaign. Racing must now decide whether to sanction an early release for their experienced stalwart or retain him until his deal runs down.
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