Raid on the neighbors! Man Utd snap up second Man City wonderkid in one week as David Eze joins Old Trafford academy

United welcomed the youngster following the completion of his move across Manchester. Upon signing for the Red Devils, the 16-year-old was given a tour of Old Trafford, mirroring the welcome given to fellow new recruit Cassim.

"Talented youngster David Eze has joined Manchester United," the official club statement read. "The central midfielder has joined the club after leaving Manchester City.

"The 16-year-old, who progressed through the academy system at City, has also been capped by England at youth level. Everyone wishes David the best of luck at United and welcomes him to the club."







