Man Utd offer fans chance to own history by selling £125 pieces of Old Trafford pitch

The decision to sell the historic turf directly follows a significant redevelopment of the stadium's playing pitch. According to official club media, the iconic ground was completely dug up and meticulously stripped back to its foundation back in June.

This incredibly extensive groundwork was carried out for the first time in 14 years. United officially confirmed on their website that the monumental digging task was completed by club groundsperson Tony Sinclair.

The process was specifically undertaken to regrow the surface in order to "improve player welfare and water drainage." Rather than simply discarding the old turf, sections were carefully preserved in glass cubes for fans to collect.