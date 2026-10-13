Man Utd injury crisis! Kobbie Mainoo & Luke Shaw among SIX stars to miss Atletico Madrid clash as Michael Carrick faces selection headache

The Red Devils have arrived in the Spanish capital severely depleted for their latest European test. Mainoo and Shaw were both notable absentees from Monday’s training session at Carrington following a bitterly disappointing Premier League weekend. United squandered a man advantage against Tottenham Hotspur, with Dominic Solanke heading home a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a point.

Shaw was forced off deep into second-half stoppage time during that Spurs draw. While Mainoo managed to complete the 90 minutes, he also suffered a knock that rules him out of this crucial away tie.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's Atletico squad appear to boast a clean bill of health, leaving Carrick to patch together a starting XI under mounting pressure.



