Man Utd face massive Champions League fixture chaos as dangerous weather warnings threaten Como clash

Despite the turbulent conditions both on and off the pitch, United manager Michael Carrick remains completely unfazed by the Italian storms. Addressing the media before the trip, the boss downplayed the impact of the rain on his squad's preparations. "No, nothing immediate from me, we're used to the rain," Carrick stated. "We'll make the most of it!"

Carrick also addressed his job security amid the club's historically poor start. He insisted that he retains the full support of the Old Trafford hierarchy and understands the demands placed upon him. "I don't need any reassurance. It's pretty clear," he explained. "I know the role, I know my responsibilities, I don't need anyone to tell me when it's going well or when it needs to be better.

"I know the realities and have no problem with that. I know we got to win football games for everything to flow and fit into place. I feel backed, yeah, why wouldn't I? I have a really good relationship with everyone at the football club. There are no issues on that side."



