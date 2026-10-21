'We were superior!' - Luis Enrique reveals the tactical secrets behind how PSG DISMANTLED Barcelona as Hansi Flick's men suffer first defeat of the season in Champions League showdown

Addressing the media after the final whistle, Luis Enrique acknowledged the formidable technical challenge posed by his former employers.

"I expected it. It was a very even match. You can’t imagine Barca’s level until you’re playing them," the PSG boss told reporters after the match, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "Against teams of your level or higher, you have to know how to adapt.”

Despite taking early command of the fixture, he admitted his squad was forced to weather a severe storm after the interval. Reflecting on the shifting momentum, he noted: "We controlled the first half well, but in the second half we had 10 or 15 minutes of suffering."



