AFP
Luis Enrique issues fitness updates on Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz ahead of PSG's Champions League showdown with Liverpool
Mixed injury news
The Ligue 1 champions have received a significant boost with Barcola returning to full training much sooner than expected following an ankle injury. However, despite the 23-year-old's accelerated recovery, Luis Enrique indicated the forward still lacks match confidence and is unlikely to start the first leg. Meanwhile, Ruiz continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury that has kept him out since January's defeat to Sporting CP.
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Prioritising player confidence
Addressing the media at the PSG Campus in Poissy, Luis Enrique emphasised that he will not gamble on the fitness of his players unless they feel mentally and physically prepared. He noted that while Barcola is reintegrating with the squad, the final decision rests on the player’s self-assurance.
Luis Enrique said: "If he’s [Barcola] still unwell, he won’t play tomorrow. He had a partial training session yesterday and a full session today. He’s coming back. We’re finding the best conditions. He’ll tell us when he’s ready. He’s lacking a little confidence.
"Ruiz? That’s how it is. When a player is injured, we have to wait and see how he feels. There are no problems. We’re working on getting the players back to full fitness. It’s normal to play through pain, but we’re still focused on giving the players the confidence to show their condition. He hasn’t trained yet. He’s progressing. We talk every day. We’re happy. He’s on the right track."
English dominance tested
PSG enter this quarter-final tie with an impressive record against Premier League opposition, having remained unbeaten in their last six Champions League games against English sides (W5 D1). The French giants have successfully navigated four consecutive knockout ties against teams from across the Channel since the start of last season, eliminating Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Chelsea.
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Breaking the holders' curse
PSG host Liverpool on Wednesday night benefiting from a favourable schedule after Ligue 1 postponed their fixture against Lens. Luis Enrique’s men will hope this rest proves decisive as they attempt to break a trend that has seen the holders eliminated at this stage in four of the last five editions. Only Real Madrid in 2022-23 managed to progress, with Bayern, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Madrid all falling as defending champions since 2021.