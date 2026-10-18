Luis Enrique credits Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele's brilliance after stunning PSG cameo

Dembele proved to be the difference-maker for PSG during their Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg this Saturday. Despite starting on the bench, the French international turned the game on its head with a decisive cameo that included both a goal and an assist. Enrique was particularly keen to highlight Dembele's footballing background, specifically his time spent in Catalonia. According to the PSG coach, the winger’s ability to read the game and adapt to different tactical requirements stems directly from his experience at the Blaugrana.

"He has been in the best school of football, which is FC Barcelona. In his way of playing, he already knew everything. Every time you have the opportunity to see a Barca player, he adapts to what I like in football. He understands perfectly if he must be wide or in the axis. Understanding the game is fundamental for us and when you have players who already have this experience, it is so different for us," Enrique explained.