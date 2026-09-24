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Florian Wirtz to Liverpool 'a huge misunderstanding' as Reds urged to 'pull the plug' on £116m star following disastrous Anfield start
Struggling to justify the price tag
Wirtz arrived at Anfield for a staggering £116 million over a year ago, but his transition to English football has been far from smooth. The German playmaker has consistently failed to meet expectations, drawing intense scrutiny for his lack of attacking impact since joining the club.
The pressure reached a boiling point following a dreadful display against Bournemouth last weekend. Club legend Jamie Carragher singled out the midfielder's performance, expressing deep concern over his long-term suitability for the rigorous demands of the Premier League.
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Pundits deliver brutal assessment
Speaking on his podcast, Carragher delivered a scathing verdict on the player's recent outing. Noting that it was "one of the poorest I've ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt," the former defender openly questioned whether Wirtz is truly capable of succeeding on Merseyside.
Fellow pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann echoed those harsh sentiments. When asked which player he was most eager to watch for Germany during the international break, he replied: "The player I'm most interested in is Wirtz. Even the English have now realised that what happened between Liverpool and Wirtz looks like a huge misunderstanding."
Hamann continued his critique of his compatriot's output, refusing to offer any excuses. "We'd have to ask those involved. I can only judge what I see. And what I see is a player who cost a lot of money, played poorly last year, and has had another poor start this year," he said.
Patience wearing thin on Merseyside
When a club invests a nine-figure sum in a marquee signing, the demand for immediate returns is non-negotiable. Wirtz has drastically failed to provide a reliable cutting edge in attack, leaving the Liverpool hierarchy with a complex dilemma regarding his future.
Hamann believes time is rapidly running out for the struggling star to prove his worth. "When you're bought for that much money, naturally, they want you to make the difference in the final third of the game," Hamann stated. "He's doing that far too rarely."
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International break offers a lifeline
Wirtz will now step away from the relentless spotlight of club football to join the Germany squad. Hamann noted that "it will be interesting to see how he performs, because if things continue like this in Liverpool, they'll eventually pull the plug."
Upon his return to Anfield, the attacker faces an uphill battle to salvage his Premier League career before the club decides to heed Hamann's advice and officially cut their losses.
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