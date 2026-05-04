Kylian Mbappe's Sardinia trip with actress girlfriend Ester Exposito addressed by Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa

Following Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday without Mbappe, Arbeloa was asked to clarify the club's stance on the striker's recent vacation. Despite being on the injury list, the forward spent time in Sardinia with girlfriend Exposito, a move that raised some eyebrows. Arbeloa, however, was firm in his support of the player's right to personal time.

"All planning regarding injured players is always overseen by Real Madrid's medical staff, who determine when they need to go to Valdebebas and when they don't. In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he sees fit, like any other player," Arbeloa told reporters.