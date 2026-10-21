Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set for surgery after suffering ACL rupture in Paris Saint-Germain victory over Barcelona

Kvaratskhelia faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Georgian winger sustained the serious injury during PSG’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred early in the second half at the Parc des Princes following a challenge with Barca’s Xavi Espart. Kvaratskhelia immediately clutched his right knee as he fell to the ground in obvious pain. The medical team quickly tended to the attacker on the pitch. He was ultimately unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.