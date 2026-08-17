Juventus confirm permanent signing of Colombia international Jhon Lucumi from Bologna

Having started his professional career at Deportivo Cali at the age of 17 before establishing himself among the finest defenders in Belgium with Genk in 2018, Lucumi's arrival was enthusiastically announced by the club on their official website: "Juventus are signing a player at the peak of his powers, ready to make an immediate contribution to the team ahead of the 2026/27 season.

"Welcome to Juventus, Jhon!"