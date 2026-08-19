'Don't leave, it's not worth it' - Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho reveals how he stopped Vinicius Junior joining Arsenal

Mourinho has lifted the lid on the frank conversation he had with Vinicius that convinced the Brazilian forward to extend his stay at Madrid this summer. The winger had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal with Los Blancos, meaning he could have departed the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal were alerted to the situation and made contact with the player's camp after contract talks stalled over the winter. The Gunners remained optimistic of pulling off a sensational coup, with Mikel Arteta eager to add the Brazilian to his frontline. However, Vinicius chose to sign a six-year deal tying him to the Spanish giants until 2032.