'Put gloves on him and he plays goalkeeper!' – Jose Mourinho makes wild Federico Valverde claim

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho selected captain Federico Valverde at right-back for Sunday's 4-1 win over Sevilla, keeping two natural full-backs on the bench. The Uruguayan international delivered a flawless display, clearing an acrobatic second-half effort off the goal line to preserve Madrid's lead.

Valverde's engine and defensive awareness allowed young forward Endrick to operate with greater freedom down the right flank.

Mourinho reiterated that the midfielder's willingness to sacrifice for the team makes him an indispensable leader.