Getty/GOAL
'I fully agree!' - La Liga president Javier Tebas launches blistering counter-attack against Real Madrid after Los Blancos demand his resignation
Tebas rejects calls to step down
The boardroom war between Real Madrid and La Liga has reached a boiling point. Following a fiercely critical statement from Los Blancos demanding Tebas' resignation, the league president delivered a scathing public retort. Madrid had accused him of lacking neutrality and repeatedly attacking their institution, insisting that Spanish football requires impartial leadership.
Instead of backing down, Tebas challenged Madrid's interpretation of fairness. He made it clear that his role is to defend equality, even if it means clashing with one of Spain's most powerful club. The feud reignited after controversial comments surrounding the recent Madrid derby, but Tebas firmly rejected the idea that his governance should be dictated by the capital club.
- Getty Images Entertainment
'Subordination to no one'
Tebas did not hold back in his response, immediately seizing on a specific line from Madrid's original statement. "I have read the statement. I fully agree with one sentence: the president of La Liga is not the owner of the competition," he wrote. "Neither is the president of Real Madrid."
He condemned the club's attempts to portray themselves as victims, particularly regarding officiating, and accused Madrid of using their official television channel to push a biased agenda. "They have been doing it for years from Real Madrid TV and through their spokespeople, talking and writing about a rigged League week after week," he stated. "Criticising a referee’s decision is legitimate. Turning every perceived harm into proof of a persecution is another thing. Does that generate trust or damage the image of Spanish football?"
Addressing Madrid's demands for neutrality, Tebas drew a sharp distinction between being impartial and being passive. "They confuse neutrality with independence. If by neutrality they mean not taking sides on anything, not even between what's right and what's wrong, they are asking me to renounce my responsibility," he explained. "Independence requires deciding with one’s own judgement, without pressures or subordination, applying the same rules to everyone and defending the common interest. That implies making decisions and taking positions, even if Real Madrid doesn't like it."
He concluded with a definitive declaration of his authority. "And representing everyone does not mean obeying the most powerful," Tebas added. "I am not the owner of La Liga, nor will I manage it as if it belonged to a single club. I respect everyone. Subordination to no one."
A fractured relationship reaches breaking point
This latest clash is simply the newest chapter in a long-running saga between two of Spanish football's most influential entities. Real Madrid and La Liga have consistently locked horns over the financial and structural direction of the domestic game, rarely finding common ground.
Madrid's assertion that Tebas fails to protect the interests of all clubs is a direct challenge to his governance. Los Blancos maintain that his outspoken nature actively damages the league's wider reputation.
However, Tebas has positioned himself as the ultimate defender of the collective. By publicly rejecting their resignation demands, he has cemented his commitment to checking Madrid's immense wealth and influence in order to preserve a competitive balance.
- Getty/GOAL
Navigating an escalating boardroom war
With both sides firmly entrenched, a resolution appears highly unlikely. Tebas remains resolutely in power, meaning Real Madrid will have to navigate his continued leadership. The public nature of this dispute ensures that every future refereeing controversy or administrative decision will be intensely scrutinised by the capital club.
As the domestic season progresses, the tension between the Bernabeu and La Liga headquarters will inevitably simmer in the background. This deep-rooted institutional fracture threatens to cast a long shadow over the remainder of the Spanish campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting