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'That's an outrage!' - Javier Tebas launches scathing attack on Real Madrid TV over 'false' Negreira case claims
Tebas takes aim at Madrid
Tebas has issued a firm message to Madrid regarding their ongoing reaction to the Negreira case. The Liga president strongly defended his organisation while condemning the recent actions of Real Madrid TV.
The official club channel has consistently broadcast material questioning the integrity of Spanish refereeing. Tebas believes these broadcasts are pushing a dangerous and inaccurate agenda that damages the entire league. Despite the bitter rivalry between Spain's biggest clubs, the league chief insisted that spreading misinformation helps nobody.
Pushing a false narrative
Tebas remains adamant that the original allegations surrounding former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira are extremely serious and must be investigated fully. However, he furiously rejected the idea that corruption is still actively taking place in 2026.
"I still hold the exact same view regarding the Negreira case: what happened was extremely serious and must be investigated to the very end," Tebas stated.
"It's one thing to investigate facts that ended years ago and quite another to build the narrative in 2026 that Negreira is still influencing Spanish refereeing today. That's an outrage. And repeating it from Real Madrid TV doesn't make it true."
Trusting the judicial process
The Negreira case is currently in the hands of the Spanish legal system. Tebas stressed that these courts must be allowed to determine if the payments made by Barcelona influenced referee promotions and relegations. He questioned what critics expect Liga to do while the criminal investigation is ongoing.
"Let the judges investigate, let all evidence be examined, and let the matter be pursued to its conclusion," he added. "But in the meantime, what do some people want? Do they want FC Barcelona and its current leadership removed from LALIGA entirely? Do they want LALIGA to usurp the courts, hand down its own verdict, and enforce a penalty before a judicial ruling even exists?"
- AFP
Waiting for the final verdict
The legal investigation into the Negreira scandal will continue to unfold in the Spanish courts over the coming months. Until that legal process is fully complete, Liga will not take unilateral action against Barcelona.
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