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'It was a silly thing to do' - New Valencia boss Javier Aguirre laughs off infamous 'Gordon, f*ck you' World Cup banter
Aguirre revisits viral Gordon clash
New Valencia manager Aguirre has played down his viral touchline altercation with Gordon during the 2026 World Cup last 16. Television cameras caught the veteran coach shouting an expletive at the winger before both men shared a laugh on the sidelines. The former Mexico boss insisted the heated exchange was nothing more than harmless banter amid the intensity of England's 3-2 victory.
- AFP
Mexican coach recalls touchline exchange
Addressing reporters during his presentation as Valencia head coach, Aguirre was asked how he planned to greet the forward when their paths cross in Spain. Covering his mouth in front of the press pack, he said: "I'm going to do it like this."
The former Mallorca tactician then added: "It was a silly thing to do. A spur-of-the-moment thing in the World Cup frenzy, these things happen, that's it."
Reiterating that there is no lingering animosity between the pair, he added: "I'm not going to dwell on it. I greeted him warmly, there's a really nice photo, maybe I'll ask him to sign it for my kids. He speaks Spanish well, that guy."
Barcelona winger dismisses confrontation concerns
Gordon, who completed a summer move from Newcastle United to Barcelona, previously brushed aside the confrontation as good-natured ribbing following a fierce physical duel down the flank.
Reflecting on the exchange, Gordon said: "I remembered it. It's just a bit of fun. With all the heat and tension around the game, it was a bit of fun. I'd just run the full-back down the line so it was a bit of a compliment from him. That's how I took it anyway."
- NurPhoto
Survival mission begins at Valencia
Aguirre was appointed until the end of the season to succeed Carlos Corberan, tasked with steering the club clear of relegation trouble. The 67-year-old's first competitive fixture comes on Sunday, October 11, when his side travel to face Racing Santander. Meanwhile, his touchline reunion with Gordon will have to wait until late January, when Los Che visit Barcelona in La Liga.
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