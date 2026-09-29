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Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'It was a silly thing to do' - New Valencia boss Javier Aguirre laughs off infamous 'Gordon, f*ck you' World Cup banter

J. Aguirre
A. Gordon
Valencia
LaLiga
Barcelona
Mexico vs England
Mexico
England
World Cup

New Valencia manager Javier Aguirre has dismissed his viral World Cup exchange with Anthony Gordon, describing his famous touchline remark as spontaneous banter. The Mexican coach dismissed any lingering tension with the Barcelona winger ahead of their reunion, joking that he will cover his mouth when they meet in La Liga this season.

  • Aguirre revisits viral Gordon clash

    New Valencia manager Aguirre has played down his viral touchline altercation with Gordon during the 2026 World Cup last 16. Television cameras caught the veteran coach shouting an expletive at the winger before both men shared a laugh on the sidelines. The former Mexico boss insisted the heated exchange was nothing more than harmless banter amid the intensity of England's 3-2 victory.


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH92-MEX-ENGAFP

    Mexican coach recalls touchline exchange

    Addressing reporters during his presentation as Valencia head coach, Aguirre was asked how he planned to greet the forward when their paths cross in Spain. Covering his mouth in front of the press pack, he said: "I'm going to do it like this."

    The former Mallorca tactician then added: "It was a silly thing to do. A spur-of-the-moment thing in the World Cup frenzy, these things happen, that's it."

    Reiterating that there is no lingering animosity between the pair, he added: "I'm not going to dwell on it. I greeted him warmly, there's a really nice photo, maybe I'll ask him to sign it for my kids. He speaks Spanish well, that guy."

  • Barcelona winger dismisses confrontation concerns

    Gordon, who completed a summer move from Newcastle United to Barcelona, previously brushed aside the confrontation as good-natured ribbing following a fierce physical duel down the flank.

    Reflecting on the exchange, Gordon said: "I remembered it. It's just a bit of fun. With all the heat and tension around the game, it was a bit of fun. I'd just run the full-back down the line so it was a bit of a compliment from him. That's how I took it anyway."

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  • imago-sport-1083931936.jpgNurPhoto

    Survival mission begins at Valencia

    Aguirre was appointed until the end of the season to succeed Carlos Corberan, tasked with steering the club clear of relegation trouble. The 67-year-old's first competitive fixture comes on Sunday, October 11, when his side travel to face Racing Santander. Meanwhile, his touchline reunion with Gordon will have to wait until late January, when Los Che visit Barcelona in La Liga.