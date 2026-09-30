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'Those players will never get that feeling' - Jamie Carragher demands TWO unprecedented punishments for Man City following guilty verdict
City's financial breaches confirmed
An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of all charges regarding severe financial rule violations. The Premier League confirmed the landmark ruling on Tuesday, ending a long-running investigation into the club's financial practices. A separate hearing will determine the exact sanctions.
The breaches occurred between 2009 and 2018. During this nine-year period, City claimed three Premier League titles, three League Cups, and one FA Cup. The commission concluded that the club utilised artificial agreements to disguise costs and falsely boost revenue.
City maintain their innocence despite the ruling. Club executives plan to launch a formal appeal against the independent commission's verdict.
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Carragher calls for stripped titles
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher demanded that City lose the honours collected during the offending period. However, the former Liverpool defender stressed that runner-up clubs should not retrospectively inherit those trophies, despite his former team standing to benefit.
"I do think Manchester City’s titles they’ve won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list," Carragher stated. "Whether other clubs should get them is slightly different. But what Man City have done is, they’ve not just hurt their own players in terms of no one looks at their trophies and medals now in the same way."
Reflecting on his own career, the pundit highlighted the emotional cost paid by rival squads, saying: "I’ve been very lucky to win a few medals. I never look at the medal years later. But my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach. I remember the referee blowing a final whistle of a big game.
"Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City. That’s what they haven’t got. I don’t think any player will care if you go and give them a medal, and he puts it in the house, in his trophy room, he’ll never look at it. It’s not about medals, it’s about feelings, and that’s what Manchester City have robbed."
Ownership position deemed untenable
Beyond stripping trophies, Carragher insisted that City's hierarchy must face the ultimate consequence. He heavily criticised CEO Ferran Soriano's response to the verdict, questioning how the current regime can remain in English football.
"The club are going to get punished," Carragher continued. "You’ve got supporters, players, the club and owners. For me this is all about the owners, the people who are at the top of the club. Man City are a wonderful club and have been for a hundred years and will be for hundreds of years going forward. But in terms of what we’re finding out now, I don’t know how the owners can continue in English football.
"We talk about a fit and proper test for owners. What they’ve done for 10 years – and left this stain that will be there for the next 10 years – it starts because they don’t like the word no. When you see the statements – the one from Soriano last night – it’s beggars belief what you’re hearing. They have so much power and finance behind them, nobody ever tells them no. Until they move away from the club, I don’t know how this stain is removed from the club."
He concluded his rant by challenging the club's defence, saying: "City will move on – they will have great teams in the future. But I don’t see how the ownership can continue after what’s happened here and their reaction to it. How can they be surprised? They’ve got irrefutable evidence – well where is it? Put it out there."
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High-profile clash awaits
The fallout from the verdict will undoubtedly dominate headlines as City prepare to face Carragher's former club. Enzo Maresca’s side travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on October 11, marking their first fixture since the ruling.
Despite the off-field chaos, City remain the dominant force on the pitch. They currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table, boasting a perfect record of 15 points from their opening five matches of the 2026-27 campaign.
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