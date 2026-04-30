Long after the final whistle, Mikel Arteta was still shaking his head in disbelief. "What I don't understand—and what really upsets and angers me—is how on earth the penalty against Eze could have been rescinded. I don't understand it. It completely changes the course of the game," fumed the Arsenal manager after the hard-fought 1-1 (1-0) draw in the atmospheric Champions League semi-final first leg at Atlético Madrid.
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"It completely changes the course of the game!" Arsenal manager Arteta is utterly stunned by the "theft" – serious accusations against Diego Simeone
What happened? In the 78th minute, Atlético's David Hancko made slight contact with Arsenal's Eberechi Eze's foot, and referee Danny Makkelie immediately pointed to the spot. However, after consulting the video assistant referee, the Dutch official reversed the decision—a tricky call. "It's quite simple, it's a clear penalty. If it's a penalty, I don't know why you need to consult the VAR, why you need to watch it 13 times – that's not a clear mistake," Arteta told DAZN.
The overturned call quickly dominated post-match discourse in England, with the press describing it as a "robbery" and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard telling TNT Sports that referees must "have the courage to stand by their decisions."
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Was Diego Simeone involved in the VAR intervention? "His behaviour is what prompts the referee"
He saw no clear error warranting a VAR intervention, yet noted, "Diego Simeone's behaviour is causing the referee to doubt his decision." The eccentric Atlético manager had, as usual, gesticulated wildly during the review and argued with the refereeing team.
Despite the commotion, Arsenal's bid to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years remains on track, with the Gunners set to host the second leg in London next Tuesday in a strong position. "We're in an incredible position. We're playing in front of our own fans. It's in our hands," said Arteta, who may have injured international Kai Havertz back at his disposal.