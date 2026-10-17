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Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Inter player ratings vs Bologna: Thuram and Augusto spearhead clinical second-half comeback

Player ratings
C. Augusto
M. Thuram
Inter
Bologna vs Inter
Bologna
Serie A

Inter Milan maintained their grip on the Serie A summit with a resilient 3-1 victory over Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The match began poorly for Christian Chivu’s side, as Tommaso Pobega exploited a defensive lapse to put the hosts ahead within ten minutes.

Despite the early setback, Inter remained composed, dominating possession with 65.1% and gradually squeezing the life out of the opposition midfield. The equaliser just before the interval proved pivotal, shifting the psychological momentum entirely in favour of the visitors.

The second half was a masterclass in game management and impactful substitutions. With an expected goals (xG) value of 3.35 compared to Bologna's 0.9, the final scoreline was a fair reflection of Inter's creative superiority. The victory ensures the Nerazzurri remain unbeaten at the top of the table after seven matchweeks, underscoring their status as the team to beat in the Scudetto race. Here are the Inter player ratings:

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Josep Martinez - 6/10

    The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet evening despite the early goal conceded. Martinez could do little to prevent Pobega's clinical finish in the 10th minute. He finished the game with three saves and provided a steady base for Inter’s 683 passes, though his distribution was rarely tested under high pressure.

    Yann Aurel Bisseck - 6.5/10

    Operating on the right of the back three, Bisseck was physically dominant but occasionally lacked the positional discipline required against early counters. He settled as the game progressed, contributing to the side's overall defensive solidity as they limited the hosts to just four shots on target.

    Manuel Akanji - 8/10

    The central pillar of the defence, Akanji was instrumental in build-up play and highly rated across statistical metrics. He marshalled the backline effectively after the initial shock of the opening goal, ensuring the defensive line stayed high to squeeze the space available to the opposition attackers.

    Alessandro Bastoni - 7.5/10

    Bastoni provided his usual progressive passing from deep, often acting as an auxiliary playmaker. While he wasn't directly involved in the goals, his ability to break the first line of the press was vital in maintaining control of the match.

  • Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Piotr Zielinski - 7.5/10

    Zielinski showed flashes of technical brilliance and provided the crucial assist for Carlos Augusto's goal in the 69th minute. He managed the tempo well before being substituted late on, having successfully occupied the pockets of space between the lines.

    Nicolo Barella - 8/10

    The captain led by example, providing the vital assist for Marcus Thuram’s equaliser just before half-time. Barella was the engine of the team, constantly driving forward and linking the play. His energy in the transition phase was the primary reason the team were able to overturn the early deficit.

    Federico Dimarco - 6.5/10

    Dimarco was a constant outlet on the left flank, providing width and dangerous deliveries into the box. While he didn't record a direct goal contribution before his 69th-minute exit, his positioning forced the opposing full-backs into a deep defensive shell.

    Luis Henrique - 5/10

    Henrique endured a difficult performance in the middle of the park. He made a costly error early on, losing possession to Juan Miranda, which directly led to the opening goal. He struggled to recover his rhythm and was replaced by Andy Diouf in the 69th minute as the manager looked for more verticality.

    Petar Sucic - 6.5/10

    Sucic put in a disciplined shift, assisting in the defensive cover while allowing Barella the freedom to roam. However, he missed a glaring opportunity to extend the lead in the 76th minute, hitting the post with an open net gaping.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-BOLOGNA-INTERAFP

    Attack

    Marcus Thuram - 7.5/10

    Thuram was the focal point of the attack and delivered when it mattered most. His header in the 44th minute was perfectly timed, deflating the opposition just before the break. He remained a constant threat but did pick up a yellow card for simulation in the 61st minute before his substitution in the 79th minute.

    Francesco Pio Esposito - 5/10

    A difficult evening for the young striker. Esposito struggled to impact the game significantly and picked up a yellow card in the 35th minute for a frustrated challenge. He was the first player sacrificed early in the second half.

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  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-BOLOGNA-INTERAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    Carlos Augusto - 9/10

    The undisputed game-changer. Coming on in the 69th minute, Augusto scored with his first touch to put his team ahead and then provided the assist for the late sealer. Despite a yellow card in the 79th minute, his impact from the bench was superlative.

    Ange-Yoan Bonny - 8/10

    Replacing Esposito in the 58th minute, Bonny provided the physicality missing upfront. He had a goal ruled out for offside in the 82nd minute but immediately made amends by firing home the third goal just a minute later, effectively ending the contest.

    Andy Diouf - 6/10

    Brought on for Henrique to add fresh energy, Diouf performed his role adequately, helping to see out the result in the final twenty minutes.

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan - N/A

    He came on in the 79th minute for Thuram to provide veteran composure.

    Hakan Calhanoglu - N/A

    He was a late introduction for Zielinski to help control the final stages of the match.

    Christian Chivu - 8.5/10

    The manager deserves immense credit for his tactical flexibility. Recognizing the need for a change in the final third, Chivu made an inspired decision to bring on Bonny and Augusto, with both substitutes finding the net to secure the comeback victory.

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