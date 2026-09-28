Inter Miami player ratings vs Columbus Crew: Lionel Messi magic not enough as Santiago Morales red card proves costly

Inter Miami’s tactical structure was put to the ultimate test in a feisty encounter that saw their defensive resolve crumble in the final moments. Operating in a 3-4-3 system designed to facilitate Messi’s creative freedom, the Herons struggled to maintain parity against a relentless Columbus Crew press. Despite enjoying 56% of the ball, Miami managed just three shots on target.

The match swung on a series of disciplinary lapses and late defensive fragility. While Messi provided the equaliser in the 33rd minute to cancel out Josef Martinez’s early penalty, Miami could not sustain the pressure.

The introduction of Morales proved disastrous, as his quick-fire double booking reduced the visitors to ten men in the 90+6 minute. This numerical disadvantage was immediately exploited by Jamal Thiare, who delivered the sucker punch in the ninth minute of stoppage time to seal Miami's fate.