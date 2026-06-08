Behind the scenes at Real Madrid, preparations are in full swing, and defender Antonio Rüdiger appears to be part of the action. In an Instagram Story, he posted a significant photo showing him standing shoulder to shoulder with club president Florentino Pérez. The photo was clearly taken during a contract-signing ceremony, underscoring the club's ongoing transfer activity.
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"If he were an arsehole...": Antonio Rüdiger receives backing and looks set to stay at Real Madrid
- Getty Images Sport
The 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the month, but reports indicate that the Berlin-born centre-back has already signed a one-year extension. Following Perez's successful re-election, the official announcement of the deal is expected to be a mere formality.
Yet Rüdiger's future is only one part of a wider shake-up at Concha Espina, as Real quietly reshape their squad for next season.
Further transfer announcements are imminent: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are expected to follow Rüdiger to the Bernabéu. Meanwhile, a familiar face is returning to the dugout: José Mourinho is moving from Benfica back to Real, where he is expected to lead the club to fresh silverware.
- Getty Images Sport
Rüdiger receives a vote of confidence from Jones.
Despite ongoing transfer speculation, Rüdiger remains a hot topic, especially in Germany. Former international Jermaine Jones has now responded to the sometimes harsh criticism of his playing style and demeanour with clear words on Sport1, coming to the Real Madrid player's defence.
"I rate Lothar extremely highly. He knows a great deal about football. And he's right about a lot of the things he says," Jones told Sport1. "But when it comes to Rüdiger, I take the opposite view. You need players like Antonio Rüdiger. Sometimes he's portrayed in the wrong light. He's an important player for Real Madrid and the national team. You can't judge him on single incidents alone."
"If he were a arsehole, he wouldn't be so popular"
The 44-year-old sees parallels between the public perception of Rüdiger and the prejudices he himself faced earlier in his professional career. Jones believes the accusation that the defender often operates on the fringes of what is permitted on the pitch or attracts attention through negative headlines falls far short of the mark.
"If he were an arsehole, people wouldn't warm to him. Just like with me back then, folks keep rubbing salt into Rüdiger's wounds. It's unfair. He deserves fair treatment. Yes, he's made mistakes, but he's also owned up to them," Jones concludes.