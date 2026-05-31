"I want to start a new chapter": A superstar could open the door for FC Bayern

"I feel ready to play in a different league. I've given my all for Milan, but it's time to take on new challenges," the Portuguese forward continued.

Although he is under contract until 2028, his comments strongly hint at an early exit this summer, especially since he will again miss out on Champions League football with the Rossoneri after their fifth-placed Serie A finish. The club's failure to qualify for Europe's elite competition has already triggered a shake-up, with manager Massimiliano Allegri and sporting director Igli Tare among those shown the door.

His comments suggest he could be available for a fee well below his €175m release clause, with reports indicating Milan would accept around €50m for the 26-year-old.