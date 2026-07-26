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Huge Emi Martinez transfer claim made by Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti as speculation rages over Aston Villa goalkeeper's future
Spalletti makes transfer claim
Following a pre-season friendly victory on Sunday, Spalletti addressed the mounting rumours linking Juventus with a move for Martinez. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti strongly suggested Martinez is actively seeking a transfer.
Spalletti told reporters: "Dibu Martinez? He's a goalkeeper who wants to change teams, and we're looking for competitiveness, but right now we have two..." This contradicts the official stance of Aston Villa, who signed Martinez from Arsenal for €17.4 million in 2020.
Since arriving at Aston Villa, Martinez has made 256 appearances and registered 80 clean sheets, recently winning the Europa League in the 25-26 season. He is under contract until 2029, but it appears Juve will not give up their pursuit.
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Juventus assess transfer options
Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali also confirmed the club are monitoring the situation, before Martinez suffered World Cup final heartbreak with Argentina against Spain.
Carnevali explained: “Martinez is playing (at the World Cup) so we have to wait and see. He is a goalkeeper who interests us. However, I reiterate what I said earlier regarding Juventus: there could be many opportunities. We need to evaluate things carefully, especially right now, given that the valuations for some players are excessively high - unrealistic figures.”
Martinez holds 67 caps for Argentina and boasts an impressive trophy haul including the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles, cementing his high valuation.
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Villa stand firm on keeper
Despite the noise from Italy, Aston Villa remain resolute in retaining Martinez, who won Footballer of the Year for Aston Villa in 2024. Damian Vidagany, director of football operations at Aston Villa, previously shut down any prospect of an imminent exit.
Vidagany stated: “The goalkeeper’s future is settled, he is staying with us, and we have no intention of letting him go this summer. The team needs his efforts and extensive experience, and he is a very important element in our project for next season. All the news published by the media about his departure to Juventus does not reflect the club’s true position. Martinez is a very important player for us, and we expect him to continue delivering his outstanding performances alongside his teammates.”
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What next for Martinez?
Aston Villa will focus on integrating Martinez back into their squad for the upcoming domestic campaign, once he returns from his summer break. With Aston Villa holding a firm stance on Martinez, Juventus must decide whether to test that resolve with a substantial official bid or pursue alternative targets. The coming weeks will determine if this transfer saga escalates further before the window closes.
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