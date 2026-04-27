How ‘healthy competition’ between Rodrygo and Real Madrid ‘Galacticos’ Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham makes ‘everyone better’

Rodrygo makes a point of looking after himself on and off the field, helping to ensure that he is always ready when called upon - with 71 goals being recorded across 297 appearances for Real.

He said what asked about the most important parts of his regime: “For me, being game-ready is all about a complete approach, which really embodies what ‘Power Your Fate’ is about.

“It starts long before match day – pushing myself to my best both physically and mentally is a crucial part of rigorous daily training. But it’s also about smart nutrition, getting enough rest, and keeping myself consistently hydrated. It's the discipline in these daily habits that allows me to control my performance and own those big moments on the pitch.”

Rodrygo has maximised his potential to become a three-time La Liga title winner with two Champions League triumphs to his name. He has also represented his country on 39 occasions at senior level.

Quizzed on what ‘Power Your Fate’ means to him and whether it could be considered embracing the mentality that no dream is ever too big, Rodrygo added: “‘Power Your Fate’ resonates deeply with me, especially after my recent injury and focusing on my recovery. It means that your journey isn't just about talent – it's about the relentless work you put in to overcome challenges and come back stronger.

“And yes, no dream is ever too big if you're willing to put in the work, stay focused, and be ready when your moment arrives. As an athlete at any level, you have to believe in yourself and commit to the process.”