His doubts about Max Eberl's work at FC Bayern are legitimate, but as a human being, Uli Hoeneß's behaviour was appalling

Of all days, it had to be the day of the DFB Cup final—FC Bayern's first major final since 2020. It was also the day the Munich side hoped to crown their best season in six years, with a squad largely assembled by Eberl and a coach largely recruited by him. Yet on this very day, the club's most powerful man publicly called Eberl into question.

On a personal level, the move by Hoeneß was stunning; by overshadowing the occasion with public doubt, he forced Eberl to share the stage instead of basking in the 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart and the accompanying double triumph. Naturally, his thoughts turned to his future and to Hoeness's accusations, forcing him to address the issue head-on.

"60 to 40," he declared with wry gallows humour as he entered the mixed zone, pre-empting the first question. He then gave an authentic, confident interview. His joy at the title and the season's crowning glory was visibly mixed with disappointment at Hoeness's comments. Eberl made his bewilderment about the timing clear while wisely avoiding escalation.

He even stressed that the doubts raised by Hoeneß and the supervisory board—loyal to the president and ultimately responsible for Eberl's future—were "legitimate". After all, Eberl's record as Bayern's sporting director is open to scrutiny.