The scene felt contrived. The scene was both natural and highly symbolic. At the DFB Cup final in Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Max Eberl sat directly in front of Uli Hoeneß. The Munich club boss was no longer just figuratively looking over his shoulder; he was now doing so literally.
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His doubts about Max Eberl's work at FC Bayern are legitimate, but as a human being, Uli Hoeneß's behaviour was appalling
Exactly five hours before kick-off in the final, Der Spiegel published an in-depth interview with Hoeneß. In it, the 74-year-old speaks with typical bluntness about Thomas Tuchel, the AfD, his dream line-up for the German national team at the World Cup, his time in prison and a host of other topics.
He even went as far as to voice "doubts" about the work of the sporting director, who was appointed in early 2024. Eberl's contract runs until 2027, and according to Hoeneß, the chances of an extension stand at "60 to 40".
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Max Eberl responded to Uli Hoeneß's comments after the final whistle.
Of all days, it had to be the day of the DFB Cup final—FC Bayern's first major final since 2020. It was also the day the Munich side hoped to crown their best season in six years, with a squad largely assembled by Eberl and a coach largely recruited by him. Yet on this very day, the club's most powerful man publicly called Eberl into question.
On a personal level, the move by Hoeneß was stunning; by overshadowing the occasion with public doubt, he forced Eberl to share the stage instead of basking in the 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart and the accompanying double triumph. Naturally, his thoughts turned to his future and to Hoeness's accusations, forcing him to address the issue head-on.
"60 to 40," he declared with wry gallows humour as he entered the mixed zone, pre-empting the first question. He then gave an authentic, confident interview. His joy at the title and the season's crowning glory was visibly mixed with disappointment at Hoeness's comments. Eberl made his bewilderment about the timing clear while wisely avoiding escalation.
He even stressed that the doubts raised by Hoeneß and the supervisory board—loyal to the president and ultimately responsible for Eberl's future—were "legitimate". After all, Eberl's record as Bayern's sporting director is open to scrutiny.
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Max Eberl's transfer record at FC Bayern
Yes, Eberl—working alongside the rest of the sporting management team led by Christoph Freund and Jan-Christian Dreesen—signed the successful manager Vincent Kompany, a masterstroke. Yet, as Hoeneß later told Der Spiegel, Eberl first tried to retain Tuchel and bring in several other coaches. Once the season began, however, Eberl quietly extended Kompany's contract, fending off any approach from Manchester City.
Loan striker Nicolas Jackson proved a flop, especially given the overall package worth around 25 million euros. Yet Hoeneß had publicly limited Eberl's options by ruling out loan signings, and the unnecessary, overpriced move for Joao Palhinha had already been set in motion before Eberl arrived.
Under Eberl's leadership, though, Bayern secured two standout marquee signings: Michael Olise and Luis Diaz. In Diaz's case, as with Kompany, the deal fell into place only after the club's first-choice targets had fallen through. He also added free transfers Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof, and signed Jonas Urbig—seen as Manuel Neuer's long-term successor—for just seven million euros.
He sold Mathys Tel, Paul Wanner and Adam Aznou for reasonable fees. Yet the costly extensions for Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala further strained an already bloated wage structure. No surprise, then, that Dayot Upamecano and, more recently, Konrad Laimer have used those deals as a benchmark in their own negotiations—creating a costly cycle. To make matters worse, Davies and Musiala, of all players, suffered fresh injuries soon after signing and have yet to recapture their previous form.
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FC Bayern: Max Eberl shows weaknesses in public relations
Eberl's public relations often lack authority. During contract negotiations, ill-timed comments have repeatedly left him on the back foot. That was clearest during the undignified departure of club icon Thomas Müller a year ago, and again when he handled last summer's failed pursuits of Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade—much like Hoeneß—poorly. Lately, though, he has shown improvement.
Ultimately, though, what matters is what happens on the pitch, and this season Bayern have been as successful and entertaining as they have been in years. Cup winners. League champions with a host of records. Although they were eliminated in dramatic fashion in the Champions League semi-finals, the club won over many supporters across Europe. With Harry Kane and Michael Olise, two potential Ballon d'Or contenders are now plying their trade in Munich. Such successes are a collective effort, and the sporting director has played a significant part in them.
Yes, there are valid arguments against Max Eberl. At present, the positives outweigh the negatives, as Hoeness underlined with his "60 to 40" remark—though he timed it poorly. The summer ahead will give plenty of space for debate on Eberl's future. For now, a carefree cup final day, free of distracting noise, would suit everyone involved.