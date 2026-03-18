Highly charged meeting between Niko Kovac and a Bundesliga manager: Is a major shake-up on the cards at BVB?

Recently, there has been growing speculation as to whether Kovac and Krösche might become colleagues at BVB in the not-too-distant future. According to Sky, both sporting director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl are under review at the Black and Yellows – at the very least, their contracts, which run until 2027, are not set to be renewed for the time being.

Should the split actually go ahead, Krösche would be a suitable successor. According to a report in Bild, the 45-year-old is said to be considering leaving Eintracht Frankfurt because he disagrees with the discrepancy between financial and sporting expectations.

It is therefore “more open than ever” as to whether Krösche will remain at SGE beyond the summer. Should he leave the club, a new, sporting opportunity could open up for him at Borussia Dortmund.