"He's a real troublemaker": FC Bayern Munich advised to draw up a special plan for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior's suspension

"Because Vini Junior is a real provocateur, but above all, he lets himself be provoked," Kramer explained, suggesting that the Brazilian forward might be easily tempted into an action that would result in a yellow card. "You mustn’t pick up a yellow card against him early on; from the 80th minute onwards – if you haven’t got a yellow yet – then I’d go head-to-head with him and then we’d both get a yellow," suggested the former German international.

Kramer’s 2014 World Cup teammate Mats Hummels, also appearing as a Prime expert, interjected that he wouldn’t assign the task of provoking a yellow card for Vinicius to Konrad Laimer, as the Austrian is also facing a yellow card suspension. "You’ll need him for the second leg. I’d just have someone like Luis Díaz, Harry Kane or Olise – one of those lads – go head-to-head with him for a split second, and you’ll get the push for the yellow card in return. That’s set in stone," said Hummels.