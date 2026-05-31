According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Nunez—currently under contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia—is on Barça's radar.
Translated by
He hasn't played for months! Yet FC Barcelona are unexpectedly linked with a former €85m striker
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are currently negotiating with Al-Hilal over full-back Joao Cancelo. The Blaugrana want to secure the Portuguese defender—who joined on loan in January—on a permanent deal, prising him away from the Saudi Arabian runners-up.
During these talks, Al-Hilal also floated the possibility of including forward Darwin Núñez in the deal, though it remains unclear whether Barcelona initiated the idea or whether the Saudi club is proactively offering the out-of-favour Uruguayan.
The 26-year-old, who joined Al-Hilal from Liverpool last summer for €53 million, has not featured for the club since mid-February after being dropped when the squad's foreign-player limit was exceeded following Karim Benzema's arrival. Although his contract runs until 2028, speculation has persisted for months that Nunez could leave in the summer, especially after the Mirror reported that his deal had been terminated by mutual consent, which would allow him to move on a free transfer.
Before his axing, the Uruguayan had scored nine goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances for Al-Hilal.
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FC Barcelona: Could Darwin Núñez be a viable alternative to Julián Álvarez?
Nunez will only emerge as a realistic option for Barça if their pursuit of Atlético Madrid's star striker Julián Álvarez fails. The Argentine is earmarked to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski, and reports suggest Barça want to wrap up the deal as soon as possible. However, Atlético have publicly and categorically ruled out selling the 26-year-old, and it is far from clear whether cash-strapped Barcelona can afford a fee starting at €100 million.
The Spanish champions have already invested heavily in Anthony Gordon for next season. The English attacking midfielder, who was also reportedly on Bayern Munich's radar, is arriving from Newcastle United for a fee that could reach €80 million.
Can Darwin Núñez use the World Cup to announce his arrival on the global stage?
Liverpool valued Darwin Núñez at a staggering €85 million in the summer of 2022, when the Reds prised the forward away from Benfica and brought him to the Premier League. Núñez struggled to meet Anfield's lofty expectations, and just under a year later Liverpool sold him to Al-Hilal.
Despite his club struggles, the striker remains a key figure for Uruguay at the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. With few alternatives, the former Liverpool man is likely to start up front for the South Americans, who face Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.
For Nunez, the tournament represents a chance to showcase his talents to potential new clubs.
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Darwin Núñez: A chronicle of his career moves to date
Year
By
To
Transfer fee
2019
CA Penarol
UD Almería
€12 million
2020
UD Almería
Benfica Lisbon
€34m
2022
Benfica Lisbon
Liverpool FC
£85m
2025
Liverpool FC
Al-Hilal
€53m