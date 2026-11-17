Lukaku first moved to Stamford Bridge in 2011, but was a rough diamond at that stage and those in west London decided that they did not have the time in which to polish him up. A productive loan spell at West Brom delivered another at Everton and subsequent permanent transfer to Merseyside.

The burly Belgian became a regular source of Premier League goals across five productive seasons, hitting 25 in the 2016-17 campaign, and moved to Old Trafford for £75 million ($99m). His record for the Red Devils was not as bad as some would have you believe - with the target being found on 42 occasions through 96 appearances.

He was offloaded to Inter in 2019 and became a Serie A title winner in Italy. A prolific stint at San Siro convinced Chelsea to part with £98m ($129m), but he lasted just one 15-goal season with the Blues before departing the English capital again.

More success has been enjoyed with Napoli since then, while currently being on the books of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but does Lukaku get the credit that his record deserves - with his international goal tally being taken to 94?