Getty Images Sport
'The itch isn’t there anymore' - Harry Kane cools talk of Premier League return
A change of heart for the England captain
Kane has admitted that his perspective on returning to English football has shifted dramatically during his time in the Bundesliga. When the striker departed Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in 2023 in a deal worth £86.4 million, many assumed he would eventually return to add to his 213 goals and surpass Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals.
Speaking after receiving the European Golden Shoe on Wednesday, Kane was candid about his future plans and his current state of mind. 'When I first left, for sure it was something I thought - I would definitely be coming back. That itch isn't there as much anymore. I am extremely happy here in Munich; it opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England and it has made me appreciate European football even more.'
- Getty Images Sport
Settled in Munich under Vincent Kompany
The 33-year-old’s happiness is not just limited to his individual scoring exploits - having netted a staggering 61 goals in 51 appearances last season to fire Vincent Kompany's side to a domestic league and cup double - but also extends to his family life in Munich. With Kane now entering the final 12 months of his original four-year deal, reports suggest he is already set to begin discussing a contract extension to remain at the Allianz Arena.
Kane believes the current setup at Bayern allows him to express himself more effectively than ever before. 'I just think the team we have here and the manager, my family is really settled here, it is just about being in the best place possible. Never say never, but for now I am concentrating on Bayern Munich and we will see what the future holds,' he added.
Reaching the best version of himself
Statistically, Kane is enjoying the most productive period of his career, having netted 73 goals for club and country last season across all competitions. This incredible output has reinforced his belief that leaving London was the correct decision for his development. Under Kompany’s leadership, Kane feels he has become a more complete player, benefiting from a system that balances tactical discipline with attacking freedom.
'I think this is the best version of myself for sure. I think last season speaks for itself, from that sense the best season in my career no doubt,' Kane stated confidently. 'Since the boss has come in he has elevated my game to another level. That is down to the style of play, the way we attack and the way we defend, the way he gives players freedom to sometimes receive the ball deeper and sometimes arrive late in the box.'
- Getty Images Sport
Building on the foundations of the past
While the Bundesliga has provided a new platform, Kane acknowledges that the tactical flexibility he currently enjoys was fostered during his later years at Tottenham. He drew parallels between his current role and the responsibilities he handled under previous managers in North London, specifically noting how his game expanded beyond being a traditional number nine. Now, the striker is determined to maintain that brilliant form into the new season and kick things off with silverware when Bayern face Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup this Saturday.
'I also had a lot of this and these kind of different positions during my Tottenham career as well, especially from the [Jose] Mourinho stage onwards, it was the same sort of thing - I had freedom to come deep and get the ball and I had a great relationship with Son Heung-min. It has been building but I think this season with the team I have around me, the players we have and the system we play with the coach, it has just elevated me to another level.'
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting