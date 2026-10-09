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Donny Afroni

Hansi Flick eases Barcelona fears over Raphinha setback as Gabriel Jesus prepares for full debut

Raphinha
Barcelona
G. Jesus
H. Flick
LaLiga

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has moved to reassure supporters regarding Raphinha’s injury status despite confirming the Brazilian will miss the upcoming clash against Getafe. The German tactician also revealed that Gabriel Jesus is set to make his first start for the club as the La Liga leaders look to maintain their perfect start to the domestic campaign.

  • Raphinha injury concerns downplayed by Flick

    Barcelona face a short-term hurdle as they prepare for their return to La Liga action at the Spotify Camp Nou. Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Getafe, Flick confirmed that Raphinha will be unavailable for the next two fixtures. The Brazilian winger has been a vital part of the side that currently sits top of the table, but the coaching staff is taking a cautious approach due to his previous fitness struggles.

    "The imaging tests he underwent didn't show a serious injury, but we need to react and be concerned about him because he suffered three injuries last year. We'll take care of him. He won't be available tomorrow, nor for the match in Istanbul against Galatasaray," Flick explained.

  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Managing workload amid fixture congestion

    Flick admitted that while the international breaks and congested schedules are not ideal, he must manage the workload of his key stars to avoid long-term damage. He noted that the pressure on modern players is immense, particularly with the travel requirements for international friendlies, but he remains committed to protecting his squad's health during this busy run of five games in just two weeks.

    "We talked about the national team... for any player, it's a career achievement. Raphinha always gives 100%. We have to consider whether it would have been necessary to play in Australia, 30,000 kilometers away... but we have to choose friendlies, and that's not possible in Europe," Flick said,

    "With the Nations League, it's not possible either. There's a lot of pressure on the players. We have to accept the situation as it is; it's not the best, it's not ideal, but I can't change it. I have to manage the workload."

  • Gabriel Jesus set for starts

    With Raphinha out, the door has opened for Jesus to make a significant impact. Flick confirmed that the former Arsenal forward is ready to lead the line from the start. The German manager has been impressed by the striker's integration into the squad and his physical condition following the recent training sessions. "The idea is that he will be a starter, he has improved a lot. He has adapted very well. His strong point is inside the area. He has trained well. I like what I see of him," Flick stated.

    The coach also addressed the goalkeeping situation, confirming that Joan Garcia will be given the nod between the sticks despite other experienced options being available in the squad. "Liva (Dominik Livakovic) and Tek (Wojciech Szczesny) are options, but I think Joan is fine and will start," he revealed.

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  • FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport

    Updates on Frenkie de Jong’s recovery

    Midfield remains a talking point for the Blaugrana as Frenkie de Jong nears a return to the pitch. The Dutch international has been working his way back from a lingering ankle issue, and while he will not feature in the immediate fixtures against Getafe or Galatasaray, a comeback is finally on the horizon. Flick suggested the midfielder could be back in contention for the clash against Real Betis.

    "He will be there, perhaps, against Betis. The evolution is good, there is no pain, but he needs time, and we are going to give it to him," the manager noted.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Getafe crest
Getafe
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