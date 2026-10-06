A shot at the Shield, a playoff game at home, or simply a chance to keep the season alive - there was plenty to chase across the NWSL this weekend. With the international break approaching, the playoff picture is coming into focus, and the room for error is shrinking.

Gotham FC checked one item off their list, securing a home playoff game with Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angel City. Next up for the Bats? The NWSL Shield, although San Diego Wave and the Washington Spirit remain close in a crowded race at the top.

Further down the standings, the Kansas City Current kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 win over Bay FC. Debinha supplied the performance of the weekend, scoring a hat trick to keep Kansas City in the hunt.

For others, the chase is over. Chicago, Racing Louisville, Bay FC and Boston Legacy are all out of playoff contention, with Houston Dash joining them after a 3-2 loss to the Spirit.

After another weekend of shifting fortunes, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams heading into the international break.