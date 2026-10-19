'The coach gives indications, but...' – Gleison Bremer addresses Luciano Spalletti questions in Juventus collapse

Juventus suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, unraveling after conceding the opening goal in the 37th minute. Despite creating early opportunities through Alajbegovic and Nick Woltemade, the hosts failed to recover once Oliver Provstgaard headed the visitors ahead.

Lazio capitalized on Juventus' frustration in the second half, adding further goals through Gustav Isaksen and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The defeat left suspended manager Luciano Spalletti watching helplessly from the stands as his side lost composure.