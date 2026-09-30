French giants Bordeaux officially saved from extinction in sensational €1 takeover

In a stunning development for the French game, Bordeaux have confirmed that a deal has been reached for the club to change hands for the symbolic price of just €1. The agreement sees the company owned by Gerard Lopez relinquish control of the struggling side to a new firm, Park Bench.

While the purchase price is incredibly low, the new owners are taking on a massive financial burden. The club announced that the operation is concluded for a symbolic euro with the assumption of debts. By agreeing to absorb these significant liabilities, Park Bench has provided the institution with a lifeline that many feared would never arrive after months of mounting economic pressure and administrative failures.







