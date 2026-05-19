Four major letdowns and one standout performer-BVB's end-of-season report card

Borussia Dortmund have completed a 47-game campaign and are now entering the summer break. Under head coach Niko Kovac, BVB recorded 28 victories and suffered ten defeats, finishing with a goal difference of 98–59. In the Bundesliga, the Westphalians secured second place with relative ease. Their early exits from the Champions League play-offs and the DFB-Pokal round of 16 left blemishes on an otherwise strong record. Below is the report card for the Black and Yellows' first-team players.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.