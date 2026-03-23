Federico Chiesa sent home from Italy squad as Gennaro Gattuso says it's 'useless' for Liverpool winger to stay for World Cup play-off

To foster camaraderie during a period without formal training camps, the coaching staff abandoned tactical sessions to share dinners with players across Europe. "There was no white board or markers. We didn't go to talk about football or tactics. We were there to create team unity," he noted. "I really worked a lot over these months at dealing with adversity. One event shouldn't change the dynamics of a match. It depends on how you react and deal with it."

Additionally, he moved the match to Bergamo to escape the toxic atmosphere at the San Siro in Milan. "At the first errant pass you start hearing the whistles. Whereas when we played in Bergamo we got cheered at halftime when it was 0-0. These things go in cycles. When I see us winning in other sports it gets me motivated. It makes me feel pride. Right now our history tells us that we're struggling. But we've got a big chance here to reach our goal."