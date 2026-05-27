FC Bayern Munich news and rumours – "Looks like he's on his way out": Must Max Eberl really leave the club?

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
- Hoeness: Matthaeus scuppered Bayern's bid for Woltemade.
- There is reported to be serious tension behind the scenes at FC Bayern.
- "It's going to be difficult": Little hope for FC Bayern's loan players.
More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
Former Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber expects sporting director Max Eberl to leave the German record champions soon.
"There's a lot happening behind the scenes. How do they want to be structured? How well does it all fit together? That's always very important. Of course, there could be a U-turn, but as things stand, it looks like Max Eberl is on his way out. We'll have to wait and see what the board decides," Badstuber told the Bild podcast "Bayern Insider".
He adds that recent media reports suggest a split is likely: "Otherwise, such things wouldn't have been communicated via the press. Clear communication is needed to give the team certainty," Badstuber says, referring to comments from club president Uli Hoeneß.
Hoeneß had stirred the pot before the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart by voicing "doubts" over whether Eberl's contract, which runs until 2027, should be extended.
Eberl, who previously worked in the Bundesliga at Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig, took up the role of sporting director at Bayern in spring 2024.
Alphonso Davies is at risk of missing the start of the World Cup with Canada.
Canada's national team manager, Jesse Marsch, told reporters that the FC Bayern Munich left-back is unlikely to be fully fit for the North Americans' first group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
"I don't think he'll be quite ready by 12 June, but we'll see," Marsch told reporters.
The left-back is still recovering from a late-season muscle injury and sat out Bayern's final two Bundesliga fixtures against VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Köln, as well as the cup final versus VfB Stuttgart.
In Group B of the home World Cup, Canada will also meet Qatar on 18 June and Switzerland on 24 June.
On the pitch, Harry Kane and co. are virtually unstoppable, yet off it, Bayern Munich's stars appear somewhat sluggish. The club has been fined €65,000 after its players twice lingered too long before Bundesliga matches, delaying the scheduled kick-off. The DFB Sports Court imposed the sanction on Tuesday. The German Football Association (DFB) ruled that the Bavarians twice delayed the mandatory kit inspection, preventing prompt kick-off.
The DFB recorded a 1 minute and 15 second delay before the 4-0 win over 1. FC Union Berlin on 21 March, and a 2 minute and 30 second delay ahead of the 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on 21 February. The club was fined €25,000 for the first offence and €40,000 for the second.
(SID)
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