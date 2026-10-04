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'Everyone knew' - Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch demands Premier League relegation for Man City
Marsch calls for severe punishment
Following his stint at Leeds United, Marsch has expressed strong views on the recent financial ruling against Manchester City. Speaking to the Guardian, Marsch addressed the independent commission's decision to find the club guilty of 115 financial breaches.
The Canada head coach did not hold back on what the consequences should be for the reigning champions. "I think Man City should be punished severely. I think they should have to go down, and by the way, everyone knew about it. Everyone knew," Marsch stated during his interview.
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Questioning summer transfer business
Marsch recalled the summer of 2022, his only full transfer window in charge of Leeds. That year, the club sold Kalvin Phillips to Man City for £45 million. Marsch found it highly suspicious that both clubs claimed to be turning a profit during that period.
"That summer, us and Man City were the only teams that said we made money. For us, we did make money, because we sold Raphinha, we sold Kalvin Phillips. We had a lot left over from what we bought," Marsch explained, highlighting his former team's stark financial reality.
Disbelief over Haaland transfer fee
Reflecting further on that window, Marsch highlighted the stark contrast between Leeds and Man City. He noted Leeds had owners without deep pockets who needed to save money. When City announced they had signed Erling Haaland for just £52m, Marsch was stunned.
"Whereas when Man City says this, I was literally like: 'Are you kidding me? Is this some kind of joke?' When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52m, it’s like: 'Yeah, OK, sure!' So, I knew there were inconsistencies in it, but what can you do? You just put your arms in the air and go, 'this is football'," he admitted.
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What comes next for Man City?
Man City have officially lodged an appeal against the verdict that found them guilty of inflating income via sham contracts. As the independent legal process unfolds over the coming months, the footballing world will watch closely. If the appeal fails, Man City could face severe sporting sanctions, including points deductions or the outright relegation that Marsch has publicly demanded.
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