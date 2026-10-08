‘Everton’s Steven Gerrard’ Harrison Armstrong delivered unique transfer quirk when seeing Toffees fans stop £40m Nottingham Forest move

Those at the City Ground were in the market for a suitable successor to Elliot Anderson, having offloaded the England international to Manchester City in a £116 million ($153m) sale. With money to spend, the Reds tabled a £40m ($53m) offer for Armstrong.

Everton were willing to do business, with the Merseyside outfit aware of the need to raise funds that could be reinvested elsewhere. Talks were entered into and a home-grown star was poised and ready to pack his bags for Trentside.

News of that potential transfer broke ahead of the Toffees’ clash with Bournemouth. Loyal supporters made it clear throughout said Premier League contest that they were vehemently against the departure of a hot prospect that is expected to follow Anderson into the senior England set-up at some stage.

Everton’s board got the message, loud and clear, with Forest being informed that the proposed deal was off. It is rare for fans to have such influence on club business, with it difficult to recall a similar situation ever playing out in the top tier of English football.