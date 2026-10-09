Everton back on the market! Friedkin Group put Toffees up for SALE with one major catch for potential buyers

The club officially addressed the situation, releasing a statement to confirm the ownership's intentions. "The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest," Everton said.

"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the Club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the statement continued. "The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club's future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.

"Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged. We will support the club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the club serves. TFG and the club will not be commenting further while this work is underway."



