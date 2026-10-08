AFP
Enzo Maresca breaks his silence! Manchester City boss calls for focus and positivity as players return amid 115-charge legal battle
Maresca addresses the squad following landmark verdict
Maresca encouraged his squad to stay focused and positive as they trained together for the first time since the club were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League. The timing of the return was significant, as the club's international stars arrived back at the City Football Academy on Thursday, just nine days after a damning report sent shockwaves through the football world.
The Premier League's investigation concluded that the club had utilised "sham" contracts to disguise secret funding totaling more than £830m over a nine-year period. While the legal storm intensified off the pitch, Maresca’s primary objective was to ensure the turmoil did not derail his team’s momentum during a critical juncture of the season.
According to BBC, Maresca would address the players upon their return to domestic duty after news of the verdicts broke while the majority of the squad were away with their respective nations. During this crucial meeting, it is understood the City head coach asked his players not to allow the crisis that has engulfed the club to affect their attitude and focus as the Premier League campaign gets back under way this weekend.
Haaland echoes manager's call for unity
Speaking to Sky Sports before Sunday's trip to Liverpool, striker Erling Haaland echoed his manager's sentiments, saying: "I care a lot about this place. I spent my first four years here, it's a special place for us. I care a lot about City and the fans. I am a fan myself. I feel with them. The fans will have a good time on Sunday - we have to stick together. We have to stay with each other and stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to smile. Stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and enjoy the situation. We have to stick together and spread the love to each other. Enjoy the ride and smile." The Norwegian forward’s public backing of the club’s culture highlights the strong bond between the players and the local community during this testing period.
Rival managers remain tight-lipped on the crisis
As Premier League football returns following a three-week hiatus, rival clubs are proving reluctant to let their managers speak about the City verdict publicly. Some Premier League news conferences were held on Thursday, but Coventry boss Frank Lampard, Leeds head coach Daniel Farke and Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle all steered clear of commenting at length on the matter.
Jaissle said: "I think as a manager of another club I am not able to judge and it is not my job. Especially it is not in my job description. The authorities are taking care of it, a process will be followed, and speaking on behalf of the whole club it is our job to focus on our job and preparing for [the match against Coventry on] Monday. On behalf of the club, we should focus on what we can influence. Just focus on what we can do better and what we can influence on the pitch."
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Focus shifts to Anfield and PSG
For now, Maresca’s side must put the off-field turmoil to one side and focus on a crucial week on the pitch. City travel to Anfield on Sunday to face long-time rivals Liverpool in a major Premier League test, before returning to the Etihad to host Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain next week. With two high-profile fixtures coming in quick succession, Maresca will be hoping his message of focus and positivity can help his players block out the noise and maintain their push for silverware.
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