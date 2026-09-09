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Adhe Makayasa

'Erling Haaland is an animal!' - Enzo Fernandez heaps praise on Man City striker after Champions League win at Porto

E. Fernandez
E. Haaland
Manchester City
FC Porto vs Manchester City
FC Porto
Champions League
Premier League

Enzo Fernandez expressed his delight following Manchester City's convincing 2-0 Champions League victory away at Porto, showering praise on team-mate Erling Haaland. The Argentina midfielder highlighted his burgeoning connection with the prolific Norwegian striker while also thanking manager Enzo Maresca for bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

  • City claim opening victory

    The English giants secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Porto in their Champions League league-phase opener at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday evening. Maresca's side dominated proceedings in Portugal, with Haaland netting a second-half brace to guarantee all three points. The away triumph marks a positive European start for the Citizens while extending their impressive momentum this season.

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    Midfielder praises warm welcome

    Fernandez quickly felt settled in his new surroundings thanks to the warm reception from his team-mates and strong support from the fans. Speaking after the match, the Argentine midfielder said: "I'm so happy that they [Man City players] welcome me as soon as I walked through the door. They are not just brilliant players, it's about the human beings that they are. They have all been so kind to me, and the fans as well have been absolutely brilliant welcoming me in what is a new step in my career. I'm so excited to get going."

  • Fernandez hails deadly striker

    The chemistry between Fernandez and Haaland proved immediately effective, with the new midfielder setting up the Norwegian forward to break Porto's resistance in the 47th minute.

    Praising the lethal instincts and character of his team-mate, Fernandez stated: "Erling Haaland is an animal. He is a beast, so every time he is on the pitch, I'm going to look for him, and hopefully give him many more assists. It is not just about the player he is, he is also an amazing human being, and he has really welcomed me in and helped me."

    Reflecting on his reunion with the manager following their time at Stamford Bridge, the playmaker added: "I'm so happy that Enzo Maresca did all he could to make this move happen. He knows me so well from our time at Chelsea, and I'm so grateful for everything that he has done for me and my family. I'm going to give 100% in every training session, in every match so I can repay him."

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    Focus turns to derby

    City now switch their attention back to the Premier League having built up early-season winning form across all competitions. The stability of a Fernandez-led midfield and Haaland's clinical finishing will face a stern test against local rivals Manchester United at the weekend. A resolute display in Portugal provides the perfect springboard for Maresca's side to maintain their domestic dominance.

Liga Portugal
Casa Pia AC crest
Casa Pia AC
CAP
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI