Michael Olise's rapid rise after leaving the Premier League for Munich is said to have influenced Gordon's decision to join FC Bayern.

According to Sport Bild, his compatriot and national-team captain Harry Kane has already met with Gordon to urge him to join the Bavarians. Gordon's agent, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler, is reported to have spent recent weeks in Munich thrashing out the specifics of the deal with club officials.

Sky reports that an initial draft contract already contains key figures, salary and duration, suggesting Gordon would sign a five-year deal with the record champions if the transfer goes through.

Newcastle's reported valuation and Barcelona's late interest mean the deal is far from done. Sport and RAC1 add that Stipic-Wipfler has already met Barca sporting director Deco.