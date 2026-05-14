At a press conference, Slot made it clear that he remains firmly in the driving seat. "I have every reason to believe that I will still be Liverpool's manager next season," the 47-year-old stated a few days before Friday's crucial home match against Aston Villa. Concerns about a sacking sound very different.

He also confirmed plans to be active in the transfer market, less than a year after investments of just under half a billion euros. "The plans for next season are in place, talks between the club and the new players are underway, and I am involved in them." A victory over Villa, who are level on points, would seal Liverpool's place in next season's Champions League. The club currently fourth in the table are four points clear of sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth.