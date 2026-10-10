'He sees things you'd never see' - Declan Rice hails 'best' Mikel Arteta after Arsenal boss commits to new long-term contract

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Rice highlighted the intense demands his manager places on the squad. The 27-year-old midfielder emphasised that Arteta's relentless focus on the minutiae separates him from his peers.

"It's just tactically, training, managing, the detail he goes into, the things he sees that you would never see," Rice told Renato Senise. "He's constantly watching you when you don't think you're being watched. He's watching, constantly asking questions to try and catch you out, to see if you're listening. He's always keeping you on your toes, making sure that you're ready."

Rice added that this meticulous preparation ensures the team is never caught off guard, while expressing relief that the coach's future in north London is secure.

"Every time we go into games, tactically we know what we're doing. Defensively, with the ball, how we're going to beat the opposition. It's just the fine details, the way he breaks everything down, which makes him the best for me," Rice continued. "It's amazing that he [Arteta] signed a new contract and we get to have him as our manager for the next four years. So, we'll be very lucky."



