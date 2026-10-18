AFP
Dani Olmo sends warning to Real Madrid and PSG as Barcelona star breaks scoring drought in Real Betis rout
Barcelona continue relentless La Liga charge
Hansi Flick’s side showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday evening, dismantling Real Betis with a clinical display at the Estadio La Cartuja. The 5-2 victory marked Barcelona's ninth consecutive league win, further cementing their status as the team to beat in Spain this season. It was a complete performance that saw five different players find the back of the net, demonstrating the immense tactical flexibility and attacking depth currently available to the Blaugrana coaching staff.
Among the scorers was Olmo, who finally ended a frustrating wait to get back on the scoresheet. The midfielder has been a vital cog in Flick's machine since his arrival, but the goals had dried up in recent weeks despite his high level of performance. His strike against Betis served as a timely reminder of his finishing ability.
The victory ensures that Barcelona maintain their healthy lead at the summit of the table, providing the perfect morale boost before a daunting run of fixtures.
- AFP
Olmo reflects on ending scoring drought
Speaking to the media following the full-time whistle, the former RB Leipzig man was quick to downplay the significance of his personal statistics.
"I’m very happy to keep scoring goals and providing assists. I’m happy to keep contributing to the team. I hadn’t scored for a while, but that didn’t matter to me," Olmo told the club's official site. "I just wanted the team to win, and that’s what we were doing. I’m happy, but because the team won and we got the three points."
Massive tests against PSG and Real Madrid
The timing of Olmo’s return to the scoresheet could not be better for Barcelona, as they now turn their attention to a season-defining week. The Catalans are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in a high-stakes Champions League encounter on Tuesday before welcoming arch-rivals Real Madrid for the first El Clasico of the domestic campaign next Sunday. These two matches will provide the ultimate litmus test for Barca's credentials as genuine contenders for major silverware this term.
Olmo is clearly relishing the opportunity to test himself against the elite, expressing the squad's collective excitement for the upcoming challenges. "I’m trying to do what’s best for the team. We’re all happy and ready for the week ahead. We’re going to play against the Champions League holders and our biggest rivals. We’re motivated," the midfielder added.
- Getty Images Sport
Flick looks to maintain momentum
Barcelona must instantly shift their focus to continental action, with reigning European champions PSG visiting Catalonia on Tuesday. That high-stakes Champions League showdown leaves the squad with minimal recovery time before a blockbuster El Clasico next Sunday.
Real Madrid will travel to face their bitter rivals in a domestic fixture that could heavily dictate the early La Liga title race. Armed with maximum league points, a cohesive tactical unit, and a rejuvenated Olmo, the Blaugrana are hitting top gear just as their ultimate test approaches.
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