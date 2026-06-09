Getty Images
‘Not an insult’ to say Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t as talented as Lionel Messi! Ex-Barcelona star Gary Lineker doubles down on GOAT verdict that ‘annoyed’ CR7
Better than Diego Maradona
Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Lineker explained his profound admiration for the Argentine maestro, placing him above even Diego Maradona. The former striker stated: "Of my lifetime. I never thought I'd see a better player than Diego. He might not necessarily be a better player, but he's lived better therefore he has had greater longevity. And I think you have to take that into account. I mean, I just can't explain how good he is, because he does stuff, he’d do four or five things in a game that I wouldn't have done in one game in my entire career. And I played, you know, at the top. He plays like he's watching himself from above. Take away all the goals and the dribbles and stuff. His passing and his vision, I just don't know how it's humanly possible. It's just bizarre. But I just got so much time for him. He's given me 20 years of joy watching him."
- Getty Images
Not an insult to Ronaldo
Continuing his comprehensive assessment, Lineker made sure to highlight his deep respect for the legendary Portuguese goalscorer, clarifying that Messi operates on an entirely different level.
He added: "I always feel bad because people have a go at me because they say, “oh, you don't like Ronaldo”. It's not that I don't like Ronaldo. I absolutely think he's an incredible footballer, but there's no argument about who is the better footballer. Anyone that understands the game will see that. But I've got so much admiration for Christiano, because he's so driven and his career has been so successful and he's scored so many goals. In many eras, he'd be the best player of his time. But the fact that he's actually putting the same breath and lots of people do make the comparison is a huge compliment to him, really, of what he's achieved. Because he hasn't got the ability that Messi has. No one has. But it's not an insult to Ronaldo to say that."
A severed relationship over the GOAT debate
Despite Lineker offering high praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, his definitive conclusion has evidently caused irreversible damage to their personal relationship. When podcast host Theroux asked if people get annoyed about his unwavering viewpoint, the pundit revealed that the Portuguese captain took the assessment quite personally. Lineker explained: "Ronaldo fans. And Ronaldo gets annoyed, he doesn't speak to me anymore. We used to get on all right. And then suddenly you know, I was interviewed or something and asked you know, who's a better player? Well, Messi. And then he doesn't like you anymore then."
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing ultimate glory at the World Cup
Both legendary forwards are now firmly focused on the 2026 World Cup. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, having achieved his ultimate dream in Qatar in 2022, hopes for a second miracle with Argentina as they face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in Group J. Meanwhile, Ronaldo seeks the only missing piece in his illustrious career. Portugal face Nigeria in a friendly tomorrow before tackling DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in Group K.