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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar

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Could Bayern Munich's nemesis, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, win the Ballon d'Or? Felix Kroos identifies a major obstacle

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
K. Kvaratskhelia
T. Kroos
F. Kroos

PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia delivered impressive performances against FC Bayern. Now, Felix Kroos is calling for the Georgian to be awarded the game's top individual honour.

In the latest episode of the podcast "Einfach mal Luppen" with his brother Toni, Felix made no secret of how deeply impressed he was by the Georgian's performance. "After one of Kvaratskhelia's trademark moments, when he once again left defenders in his wake, I jotted down: Kvaratskhelia, Ballon d'Or," he said.

  • Over 180 minutes against the German record champions, Kvaratskhelia tormented their defence. He had already shone in the first leg with two goals. In the second leg, he needed just 139 seconds to set up Ousmane Dembélé for the opener.

    In doing so, Kvaratskhelia has reached a new level: he is now the first player in Champions League history to record a goal or assist in seven consecutive knockout matches in a single campaign. Across this season's competition, he has contributed to 16 goals in only 15 appearances.

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    Kroos heaps praise on Kvaratskhelia

    Kroos enthused: "We've now watched him for nearly two full games. What he does with and without the ball, his resilience, his decision-making on the ball, and how he created the 1-0 are all impressive. It's remarkable how he looks up and delivers the ball exactly where it needs to be – at full speed."

    Toni Kroos, however, sees one obstacle to his brother's Ballon d'Or hopes: "The problem is: he won't be a world champion," the former Real Madrid star stated.

    Because Georgia failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup, Kvaratskhelia will miss out on the sport's biggest stage and the chance to strengthen his Golden Ball credentials.

  • Kvaratskhelia for PSG: 18 goals, 10 assists

    Despite Georgia's absence from the World Cup, Kvaratskhelia's performances at the highest level impress Kroos. He admires the winger's physicality: "Then a giant like Upamecano or Tah comes along, and he's not even outmatched physically. For an attacker to hold his own like that is very impressive," says Kroos.

    Kvaratskhelia, who has 49 caps for his country, is having a strong season. After 44 competitive matches he has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists. PSG paid €80 million to SSC Napoli for the 49-cap winger, who had earned the nickname "Kvaradona" in Naples thanks to performances that drew comparisons with club idol Diego Maradona.

    Since arriving in Paris, he has played 81 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists.

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Ligue 1
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
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Brest
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