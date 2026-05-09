Could Bayern Munich's nemesis, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, win the Ballon d'Or? Felix Kroos identifies a major obstacle

Kroos enthused: "We've now watched him for nearly two full games. What he does with and without the ball, his resilience, his decision-making on the ball, and how he created the 1-0 are all impressive. It's remarkable how he looks up and delivers the ball exactly where it needs to be – at full speed."

Toni Kroos, however, sees one obstacle to his brother's Ballon d'Or hopes: "The problem is: he won't be a world champion," the former Real Madrid star stated.

Because Georgia failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup, Kvaratskhelia will miss out on the sport's biggest stage and the chance to strengthen his Golden Ball credentials.